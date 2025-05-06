SRC Easter Raffle winners
On Friday 11th April, Tullibigeal Central School announced the winners of the SRC Easter Raffle.
“Thank you to all who donated prizes and those who bought tickets.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
The winners were: Hux Davies (1st), Barb Tyack (2nd), Lexi Payne (3rd), Troy Glasgow (4th), Ella Wilton (5th), Pam Browne (6th), Bendall kids (7th) and Mrs Dillon (8th). Congratulations to the winners.
Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.
