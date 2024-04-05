Squashies win competition

Condobolin Sports Club Bowls

The Meat Run on Sunday 24th March was won by Ian Kelk and Brian Tickle defeating Pete Brasnett and Nick Moody. In the other game Michael Coe, Frank Golyer and Don Jackson tied on ends but won on points defeating Steve Taylor, Col Wheeler, and Lisa Rosberg.

The last round of the Autumn Business House Bowls Competition was played Thursday 21st March. The night was won by Lachlan Agencies 1, the lucky winners were Squashies and the lucky losers were A Grade Lasering, thanks to Condo Taxis and the Logan family for sponsoring the night. Congratulations to Squashies, the overall winners of the Autumn Comp and to the runners up Lachlan Agencies 1. Thanks to the sponsors A Grade Lasering, Forbes Livestock Agency, Spot 4, Condo Taxis, Lachlan Agencies, the Waller, Stuckey and Logan Families, Condo Quality Meats for the meat trays, the tireless bar staff, the greenkeepers and of course all the players without whom there would be no comp.

The Mixed Pairs Final was contested by Marilyn and Darren Seton, and Zena and Craig Jones. The game was pretty even on ends won but Zena and Bones consistently scored higher winning nineteen points to thirteen. Congratulations Zena and Craig, commiserations Maz and Darren.

In the Final of the Club Triples Championships Steve Brasnett, Ian Kelk and Tim Foster had a convincing win over Daryl Nairn, Al Barnes and Ray Burnes to claim the title, twenty-three to twelve. Congratulations Steve, Kelky, Tim and Al Stuckey who carried the team through the first rounds but unfortunately could not play in the final, commiserations Daryl, Al B. and Ray.

The Club Fours Champioships were played over the weekend of the 9th and 10th of March. In the first round Darren Seton, Neil Baxter, Bill Logan, and Michael Leal defeated Laurie Thompson, Dave Carter Jnr, Hank Colliss and Michael Coe twenty-seven to nineteen and Michael Waller, Lloyd Merritt, Col Wheeler and Tim Foster defeated Steve Brasnett, Ian Simpson, Don Jackson and Uwe Kuhn twenty-six to seventeen. On Sunday 24th March Pete Brasnett, Craig Jones, Steve Taylor, and Ian Kelk defeated Daryl Nairn, Al Barnes, Brian Tickle and Ray Burnes eighteen to fourteen and, in a close game, Michael Waller’s team defeated Darren Seton’s team twenty-one to twenty setting up a final between Team Waller and Team Brasnett which was convincingly won by Team Waller twenty-two to thirteen. Congratulations to Cobber, Lloydy, Col and Tim, commiserations to Pete, Bones, Danes and Kelky.

The 2024 Open Gender Pennants comp starts on the 7 April running for six rounds finishing on the 11 May. The Condo Fives will be playing Parkes Bowling and Sports (Town) and Cowra, and the Sevens will play Dubbo City, Peak Hill and Tullamore.

Contributed.