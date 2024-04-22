Squash team give it their all

On Tuesday 2nd April, the Tottenham Central School boys squash team travelled to Warren to play in round 1 of the CHS squash knockout. Although the boys were defeated they had many great games and showed determination and sportsmanship. Great job boys! Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central Schools Facebook page.

