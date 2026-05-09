Spreading fertiliser and barley seeds

Prior to the school holidays, Condobolin High School Year 12 Primary Industries students were hard at work spreading fertiliser and barley seeds, rotary hoeing, and setting up sprinklers to ensure everything is in top condition. “A big thank you to CWFS for coming out and helping work up the paddock for us, your support is greatly appreciated! We love seeing our students gaining hands-on experience and taking pride in their learning. Keep up the great work, a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.