Speed Shearing at the Tullamore Show
The Speed Shear at the Tullamore Show was a popular event for those in attendance.
The placeholders in the Novice Final were Josh Charlton in first with a time of 1.15.09, he was closely followed by Brock Penny in second with a time of 1.15.47.
Tom Anderson came first in the Intermediate Final with a time of 38.56, Hayley McGuiness came second with a time of 43.33 and Will Selfe came third with a time of 49.30.
The Local Open Final winner was Hayden Yates with a time of 35.60. Sam Stevenson followed behind with a time of 41.64 and Harry King secured third place with a time of 45.96.
Randy Bedford placed first in the Open Final with a time of 27.76, Hemi Power was closely behind with a time of 28.14, Budz was in third with a time of 29.07.
Source and Image Credit: Tullamore P.A & H Association Inc Show Facebook page
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