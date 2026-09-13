RAS Scholarship supports Naomi’s future in rural medicine

By Melissa Blewitt

Naomi Dunn (Bogan Gate) is one of seven students from the Central West region have been announced as recipients of the RAS Foundation Rural Scholarship for 2026, an annual program that supports students committed to making a difference in rural and regional Australia.

She is among 83 scholarship recipients from across rural and regional NSW and the ACT, recognised for their ambition to use their studies and future careers to give back to their communities and help build a stronger, more sustainable future.

Scholarships are available for up to $7000 for full-time students, or up to $3000 for those studying part-time, and made possible through the generosity of RAS Foundation donors.

Naomi is a first year Bachelor of Medical Science and Doctor of Medicine student at the University of New England.

Growing up rurally has taught her countless valuable lessons and given her a deep understanding of the reality of living in country areas, including the challenges such as inequity in health care services.

Naomi is passionate about making a difference to this by coming back to work rurally upon the completion of her degree. Her Scholarship was donated by the Maple-Brown Family Foundation.

Central West scholarship recipients are studying a range of subjects, including veterinary science, physiotherapy, and agriculture business management, and are looking forward to applying their newly acquired knowledge and skills within their local regional communities at the completion of their studies.