Latest News
RAS Scholarship supports Naomi’s future in rural medicine
By Melissa Blewitt Naomi Dunn (Bogan Gate) is one of [...]
Successful Markets in the Park Held
On Saturday 22nd August, the 'Markets in the Park' was [...]
Speed Shearing at the Tullamore Show
The Speed Shear at the Tullamore Show was a popular [...]
Hux places second for his short story
Congratulations to Tullibigeal Central School student Hux for receiving second [...]
Symphony of Stories
Tullamore Central School ‘Symphony of Stories’ was held recently for [...]
Grand Champion Bull
Hollywood V 4 Victory V66 was named the Grand Champion [...]