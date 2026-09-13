Hux places second for his short story

Congratulations to Tullibigeal Central School student Hux for receiving second place for his junior short story ‘Lost in Space’ at the CWA State Conference! Well done, Hux! Source and Image Credit: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 08/09/2026By

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