Successful Markets in the Park Held

On Saturday 22nd August, the ‘Markets in the Park’ was held in Tottenham.

The community event saw many locals and visitors attending to help support upgrades for the Yallambee Aged Units.

All the proceeds from the day are going towards upgrades for the handrails, ramps and pavers at the Units.

“We would like to thank everyone who came along and supported this important cause! A special thank you to all the stall holders, donators & volunteers who gave their time & hard work to make this day happen.” read a post on the Tottenham NSW “The Soul of The Centre” Facebook page.

A Mega Raffle was held on the day to held earn funds for the upgrades. The winners and their prizes are as follows.

Helen Bolam won a Drink Bottle and Picnic Set; Jodie Attenborough won a Henderson Menswear Voucher; Georgia Ivory received a Hair Care Package; Rachael Brand won the Ewe Two Pack; Jacque Loftus was the lucky winner of the Esky Pack; Andrew Lindsay won Nuts & Bolts; Choock Ivory received a Repco Pack; Ian Haynes won a Car Detail Bucket; Connie Berryman won a Towel Pack; Judy Foxashwin received a Garden Pack; Susie Nicholls won a Ewe Two Pack; Sarah Lindsay won a Signature Bull Voucher; Tanya Fulton received a Hair Care Package; Sarah Lindsay won a Zoo Pass; John Medcalf won a Bubble Machine; Zali Patterson was the recipient of a Shell Light; Red Man received a JD Jumper; Geoff Chase won a Garden Set; Nicole Lindsay won a Blatch’s Voucher; Jenny Attenborough won a S & P Grinder; Jodie Lindsay won a Serving Platter & Frame; Page Rigney won the Boots; June Colley was the recipient of a Kettle; Ben Nicholls won a Transformer; and Georgia received a JD Jumper.

Source and Image Credits: Tottenham NSW “The Soul of The Centre” Facebook page.