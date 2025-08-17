Speed Shear

By Melissa Blewitt

The Down the Lachlan Speed Shear will be a highlight at this year’s Condobolin Show.

A high level of competition is expected, with fabulous cash prizes on offer.

There will be Open, Senior and Intermediate sections – so put your shearing skills to the test in front of a delighted crowd. Showgoers will also be able to vote for who they believe is the ‘Legend of the Lachlan’ on the day. Shearers can sign in from 10.30am. on Saturday, 23 August at the JR Reardon Memorial Shearing Complex, Condobolin Showground. Shearing will get underway from around 12pm. For further information and entry forms leave your name and contact details with Chief Steward Mason Turner on 0438 805 765. You can also check out the Condobolin Show Society Facebook Page for updates.