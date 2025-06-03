Soccer Success

On Wednesday, 30 April number of Condobolin Public School students travelled to Parkes to trial for the Lachlan Football (Soccer) team. Lucas trialled for the boy’s team and Cleo, Kaylee and Dakota trialled for the girl’s team. After a touch trial of skills, teamwork and sportsmanship Cleo, Kaylee and Dakota were named in the Lachlan Football team. Congratulations girls and good luck as you move onto the next stage.

ABOVE: Condobolin Public School students Cleo, Dakota and Kaylee. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.