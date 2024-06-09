Simultaneous Storytime at Condobolin Library

A Bowerbird on a quest to find all things in a beautiful blue hue was the highlight of national Simultaneous Storytime at the Condobolin Library on Wednesday, 22 May.

National Simultaneous Storytime always occurs on the last Wednesday in May. Librarians, educators, and students all around Australia settled down with their books on 22 May at 12pm to read a book simultaneously.

Condobolin Library Technician Abby Grimshaw shared ‘Bowerbird Blues’ – a story where the audience joins a Bowerbird soaring across the sea, sky, and city on a search for brilliant blue treasures.

At its heart, the book is a moving story of longing and connection, that unfolds as the Bowerbird swoops and snatches a mix of vibrant natural and unnatural objects. By journey’s end, the Bowerbird is more fulfilled than he could ever imagine.

The highly entertaining story was written and illustrated by Aura Parker.

Other activities on the day included singing the nursery rhymes the Rocket Song, Incy Wincy Spider, Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star, Open, Shut Them and Galumph went the Little Green Frog. Miss Abby also read another book, ‘The Very Brave Bear’ by Nick Bland.

Condobolin Librarian Debbie Kelly said the annual campaign aimed to encourage more young Australians to read and enjoy books.

“This is a vibrant, fun event that promotes the value of reading and literacy,” she explained.

“National Simultaneous Storytime is a chance for children and families to enjoy reading in a fun environment.”

National Simultaneous Storytime is held every year by the Australian Library and Information Association (ALIA).

Now in its 24th successful year, the event is designed to promote the value of reading using an Australian children’s book that explores age-appropriate themes and addresses key learning areas of the National Curriculum for Foundation to Year 6.

Every year, a picture book, written and illustrated by an Australian author and illustrator is read simultaneously in libraries, schools, preschools, childcare centres, family homes, bookshops, and many other places around the country.

National Simultaneous Storytime at the Condobolin Library concluded with a barbecue, provided by Condobolin Schools As Community Centres and CatholicCare. Each child also went home with an activity pack containing a colouring in book, activity sheets, pencils, and stickers.