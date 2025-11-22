Showing skills and sportsmanship at carnival
Condobolin High School students Eli Heffernan, Zac Grimmond and Callan Venables were selected as members of the Western School Sports Association Opens cricket team. They competed in the NSW Combined High Schools Sports Association (NSWCHSSA) state championships in Tuggerah from 11 to 14 November. They showed skills and sportsmanship. Image Credit: Sonia Buerckner.
