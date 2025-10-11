Showing skills

Condobolin Junior Rugby League player Keaton Sloane (left) played in the Queensland Murri Carnival recently. He played for the Southern Border Warriors over a three-day period. Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.

