Showing rugby league skills

Condobolin Junior Rugby League players Siarah Glasson, Avah Kirby and Harlow Smith participated in the Under 12’s Primary Rugby League Girls Championships as part of the Western team in Wyong recently. They ran hard, tackled well, had lots of fun and enjoyed the experience. Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 24/09/2025By

