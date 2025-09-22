Showing great effort and determination
CHS Boys Netball Report | Thursday 4th September
The boys showed great effort and determination across their four games of netball.
They had a slow start with a 19-6 loss to St Matt’s, but quickly turned things around with an impressive 15-7 win over South Dubbo.
One of the highlights of the day was their strong 7-3 victory over Red Bend Catholic College.
To finish, the boys fought hard in a nailbiter against St John’s, narrowly going down 9-8.
Every player contributed to the team’s success, with Rashard earning overall MVP honours. Nate, Ryley, Josh, and Eli also delivered standout performances, stepping up in key moments
throughout the carnival.
Report and Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook page.
