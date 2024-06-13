Showing golfing skills

Condobolin golfers Ian Grimshaw, Craig Venables, Callan Venables and Mathew Smith (56.12) showed skill to win the PGA Scramble event at Cowra Golf Club. Some 68 players contested the event, which was held on Sunday, 26 May. It was extremely tight at the top with only two shots between the top six teams. The talented group will now progress to the regional final. Image Credit: Cowra Golf Club Facebook Page.

Locals do very well

Condobolin's Danielle Thompson (ABOVE LEFT) and Andrew Brasnett (ABOVE RIGHT)

Condobolin golfers Ian Grimshaw, Craig Venables, Callan Venables and Mathew

