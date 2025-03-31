Showing golfing skills

Veterans Golf

Thursday 20th March, there were only nine players teeing off in Condobolin for the veteran’s golf. However, there were six members travel to Parkes for the second Lachlan Valley Vets intertown day.

At home the in form Dick Richards took home the meat tray for the day with 35 points.

Second place was Butch Taylor on only 28 points. Lionel Coombes got the last ball on 27 points on a countback.

Sam Thompson claimed the non-vets section for the day with 31 points.

Nearest the pin on No 9 went to Dennis Norris and No 17 went to Butch Taylor.

In Parkes there were only 43 players and most of the players struggled on the very quick greens with a 3 putt very common.

A grade winner was Barry Green from Grenfell on a very good 39 points. B grade winner was Gordon Pritchard from Parkes with 40 points.

Parkes won the Miller shield with 109 points while Condo only managed 86 points.

Best player from Condo was Greg Nagle on 35 points.

We will continue to open the books at 12 noon each Thursday with tee off by 12.30 pm. BT.