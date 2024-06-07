Shining a spotlight on SES

WOW Day shines a spotlight on the exceptional State Emergency Services (SES) volunteers.

It is the National Day of Recognition to say ‘thank you’ to SES volunteers and occurs during National Volunteer Week every year.

Units from Lake Cargelligo, Trundle, West Wyalong, and Forbes along with other emergency services agencies converged on Condobolin to celebrate WOW Day on Wednesday, 22 May.

The event, held at the Condobolin SES Unit, was a chance to say thank you for saving lives and protecting communities. Residents were also urged to wear something orange to show their support and appreciation for their local NSW SES volunteers. Condobolin Unit’s longest serving member Keith Dawe (41 years) and the Unit’s newest recruit Cody Yetman cut the celebratory cake.

“Thank you to the dedicated volunteers throughout Australia who tirelessly dedicate themselves year-round to safeguard us during our most vulnerable moments. We extend our heartfelt gratitude for your efforts in saving lives and protecting communities,” a statement from NSW State Emergency Services (SES) said.

“National Volunteer Week (NVW) serves as an annual celebration, recognising and honouring the invaluable contributions of our nation’s volunteers. NVW are delighted to unveil the theme for

National Volunteer Week 2024 – ‘Something for Everyone.”

The Condobolin Argus and the community is forever grateful for all that SES volunteers do in the most challenging of times.