Shearing skills on show

The Down the Lachlan Speed Shear was highlight at this year’s Condobolin Show. A high level of competition was displayed, with fabulous cash prizes on offer. There were Open, Senior and Intermediate sections – with many putting their shearing skills to the test in front of a delighted crowd. Showgoers also voted for who they believed was the ‘Legend of the Lachlan’. Last year’s winner was Ernie Taylor.