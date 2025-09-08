Shearing skills on show
The Down the Lachlan Speed Shear was highlight at this year’s Condobolin Show. A high level of competition was displayed, with fabulous cash prizes on offer. There were Open, Senior and Intermediate sections – with many putting their shearing skills to the test in front of a delighted crowd. Showgoers also voted for who they believed was the ‘Legend of the Lachlan’. Last year’s winner was Ernie Taylor.
