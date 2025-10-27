Latest News
Condobolin players excel
Tamworth hosted the 2025 Kooro Knockout over the October Long [...]
Tullamore Wheat Crop Competition
A fantastic day was had on Wednesday 8th October looking [...]
Shayleen has great run
Shayleen Coe (Central West Maliyan) had a great run at [...]
Keiron wins Grand Final
Congratulations to Keiron Croaker and the Under 15’s Newcastle Dolphins [...]
Oscar and Quade victorious
Congratulations to Quade Peterson, Oscar Charters and the Under 13’s [...]
Taking a tour of Crop of the Year entries
By Melissa Blewitt Quality and potential yield were just some [...]