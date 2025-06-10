Sharing the joy of reading
On Wednesday 21st May, Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School students joined thousands of children across Australia for National Simultaneous Storytime, reading the delightful story The Truck Cat! There was much excitement in the room as students celebrated their love for books and the joy of reading! Moments like these remind us of the importance of storytelling in shaping young minds. Source and Image Credits: St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle Facebook page.
