Sharath Maddy visits Tottenham School
On Thursday 21st March, Tottenham Central School Stage 4 students had the pleasure of a visit from Sharath Maddy.
Sharath talked to the students about where he is from in India, his education and many other aspects of life there. Since Stage 4 is learning Hindi this year, Sharath helped them practice pronunciation of some of the basic greetings they have been practising in class. Sharath is always happy to converse with the students when serving them at Foodworks, which is much appreciated!
“We look forward to more visits in the future to learn more about the wonderful Indian culture, including its festivals, food, and language!” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central Schools Facebook page.
