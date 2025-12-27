Setting Elf Traps

Trundle Central School students from years 3-6 recently spent two days working on elf traps! Creativity, problem solving and fun was the aim of the activity and of course, to create a trap that an elf could not escape from! Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.

