Sensational swims

Condobolin High School’s Tyler Dargin (ABOVE) excelled in the pool at the swimming carnival, breaking two records. He smashed the 14 Years Boys Individual Medley record by a whopping 13 seconds in a time of 2:59:82. The previous record was held by Duncan Thorpe (3:12:6) since 2007. He also broke a 22-year-old record in the 14 Years Boys 50 Metre Backstroke. Tyler clocked a time of 36.84. The previous record was held by Baden Hall (38.0) since 2002. What a fantastic effort Tyler – Congratulations! Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.