Senior girls decorate candles

The Lake Cargelligo Central School senior girls’ group gathered together recently at lunch to decorate candles. Each added her own personal touches with colours, patterns, and embellishments, making every candle unique. This was a relaxing and creative bonding time, particularly after trial exams. Many thanks to Ms Hockey and Ms Bates for this fun activity. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.