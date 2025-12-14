Secondary take trip to Sydney

By Hayley Egan

On Monday 24th November, Tottenham Central School Secondary students left school at 7:30am for their 5 day excursion to Sydney.

After arriving at Penrith at 2pm, students had a go at iFLY, hit two buckets of golf balls into a lake and ended their day with dinner at Panthers Leagues Club.

On day 2, Students spent the day at Taronga Zoo. They got to meet and interact with Leroy the Echidna, Ink the Black Headed Python and Tom the Possum. Students also saw many other animals in the zoo, such as seals, penguins, meerkats, tigers, giraffes and more. After the zoo, the group headed back to Lane Cove Discovery Park where they had a swim and pizza for dinner.

Day 3 was action packed with many activities.

Students and staff enjoyed a walk over Sydney Harbour Bridge and through The Rocks; they did a self guided tour of Hyde Park Barracks; enjoyed a delicious lunch at Mrs Macquaries Chair; visited the Sea Life Aquarium and had a look around Darling Harbour where they enjoyed gelatissimo ice cream; went up Sydney Tower Eye, walked to Town Hall train station and got the train to Circular Quay and then caught the ferry to Manly where they paddled in the beach and then enjoyed fish and chips for dinner.

Everyone was exhausted after doing between 25,000 and 30,000 steps!

Day 4 was a bit quiter than day 3, but it was still a memorable day!

Students began the morning exploring Fox Studios before heading off on an incredible tour of the Sydney Cricket Ground and Allianz Stadium.

“Highlights included stepping inside the historic Members Pavilion and visiting the Australian team’s dressing room at the SCG. We narrowly missed seeing Steve Smith, who arrived just after we’d moved on, but we did spot several NSW Sheffield Shield players getting in some training ahead of next week’s game. Allianz Stadium was equally impressive, currently in the middle of a full resurfacing.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

After lunch in the park, the group took a scenic drive through Macquarie University and then indulged in some retail therapy at the Macquarie Centre. They ended their day with a competetive game of Laser Tag, where Red Team took the win.

On their final day, the students made their way back home.

They enjoyed a morning tea at Bathurst and then grabbed lunch at McDonalds in Parkes.

“A huge thank you to Carol and Andrew from Spence’s Coaches for organising the trip and driving us safely all week. Thank you also to Mrs Bush for spending the week with us. A special thanks to our amazing students — you made it an awesome week!” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.