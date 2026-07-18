Secondary Open Netball Team compete in Netball Competition

On Monday 29th June, Lake Cargelligo Central School’s Secondary Open Netball team competed in the Central School Netball Competition held in Dubbo.

Games results as follows:

Game 1 vs Warren WON 25-4

Game 2 vs Dunedoo WON 22-13

Game 3 vs Coolah WON 25-4

Game 4 vs Trangie WON 23-5

Game 5 vs Molong WON 34-6

Game 6 vs Gulargambone WON 35-4

After playing well all day the girls remain undefeated and are off to the Central School State Finals held in Dubbo in September. Well done girls.

“Big ‘thank you’ to Mrs Fisher for coaching, Miss Langham for umpiring and Anne and Tenayah for scoring. Thanks also to the parents who joined us on the day.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.