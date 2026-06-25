Secondary Girls Learn About Haircare

Tullibigeal Central School secondary girls recently began learning all things hair with Miss Leah. Over the coming weeks, they will continue developing important haircare and styling skills, including parting, straightening and curling their hair. The first session was a huge success, with students showing great enthusiasm and eagerness to learn. “These practical skills are an important part of building confidence and independence, and we can’t wait to see their progress in the weeks ahead.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.