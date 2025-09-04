Season comes to an end for Condobolin JRL

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

The 2025 season ended for Condobolin Junior Rugby League in the first week of the final series, with both the Under 14’s and Under 16’s bowing out.

The following was posted on the Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page:

“You came prepared, you played hard, and you never gave up. Your determination and resilience have shone through this year, and to watch you walk off the field today with handshakes, pats on the back, and smiles said it all. You may not have won the game, but your growth as players and as young men is something we couldn’t be prouder of. Heads high, U16s – you represented our club with pride.

“For our older U16s boys, today was your last ever game running onto the field as junior’s. We are saddened to say goodbye to Alby, Jaden, Levi, Miller, Nate, Ryley, Brody, Rashard, Joseph, Justin, Preston, and Azieha – but we’re also excited to see what the future holds for each of you. Once a Ram, always a Ram.

“Coach Jamie – we’ve heard whispers this may have been your last season. Whether that’s true or not, the mark you’ve left on these young men is undeniable. The respect they show for you and the

way they speak of you says more than my words ever could. Thank you for everything.

“To our trainers and support crew – be ready for next year! The remaining boys are already talking about getting back out there, and their hunger to step up and lead the next generation of Rams is clear. The future is bright.

“While today marks an ending, it also marks a new beginning – full of opportunity, growth, and future Rams coming through.

“Here’s to the memories made, the friendships built, and the bright road ahead.

“Up Up Condobolin!”

On the Under 14’s the following was posted on the Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page:

“Not the result we wanted today, boys, but you fought right till the end.

“You showed determination, resilience and true Rams spirit.

“Hold your heads high – we are so proud of each and every one of you.

“Thank you to all the U14s coaching and volunteer staff, for all your time and dedication to the boys throughout the season.

“Bring on 2026.”