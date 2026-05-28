School Welcomes CSU Students
Lake Cargelligo Central School recently welcomed Emily Fletcher and Chloe Debono, who are Charles Sturt University final year Occupational Therapy students.
Emily and Chloe are undertaking work placement at the Lake Cargelligo Central School from Monday 4th May until Friday 26th June 2026 (8 weeks). Emily and Chloe will be participating in a service learning, project-based placement (in collaboration with the Outback Theatre for Young People) which involves developing a resource to support the school with an identified occupational therapy need.
Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Running for a Spot at Western Cross Country
On Thursday 7th May, 21 Ungarie Central School Primary students [...]
Do It For Dolly Day
Friday 8th May marked ‘Doing It For Dolly Day’, with [...]
School Captains visit Parliament House
Compiled By Hayley Egan The Trundle Central School Captains Thomas [...]
School Welcomes CSU Students
Lake Cargelligo Central School recently welcomed Emily Fletcher and Chloe [...]
Students Brave the Cold for Athletics Events
By Hayley Egan On Wednesday 6th and Friday 8th May, [...]
Students meet with Josie and Brooke
Compiled by Hayley Egan On Wednesday 6th and Thursday 7th [...]