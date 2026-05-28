School Welcomes CSU Students

Lake Cargelligo Central School recently welcomed Emily Fletcher and Chloe Debono, who are Charles Sturt University final year Occupational Therapy students.

Emily and Chloe are undertaking work placement at the Lake Cargelligo Central School from Monday 4th May until Friday 26th June 2026 (8 weeks). Emily and Chloe will be participating in a service learning, project-based placement (in collaboration with the Outback Theatre for Young People) which involves developing a resource to support the school with an identified occupational therapy need.

Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.