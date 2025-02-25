School upgrades
It has been all systems go at Tullamore Central School these past holidays! The team from Brownrite Dubbo have been working around the clock to complete the much anticipated re-surfacing works, with a few hurdles along the way. Due to the construction, there will be temporary alternative entry and exit points. “We look forward to welcoming all students back on Thursday 13th February for another fabulous year at Tullamore Central Sschool!” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Tullamore Central School Facebook page.
