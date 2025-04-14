School to Work students complete gym extension
Trundle Central School Year 10 ‘School to Work’ students had hands-on real industry experience as they recently completed the school Gym Extension with Mr James Dunn and Jacko Brady.
The students were outstanding in their application to this task, and the results are amazing, it is hard to notice that it is an extension as it is seamless.
The students then assisted in the cutting and laying of the gym floor surface and once again excelled in all areas. The final bow in their hair was the fact that when they finished, the entire area was clean and ready to be used. Incredible work team!
Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Newsletter.
