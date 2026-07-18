School receives Steer donation

Lake Cargelligo Central School sent a big ‘thank you’ to Max Dench from Gilgandra for donating 2 Fleckvieh-Simmental Steers for the Stage 5 Agriculture class and the Show Team Students to prepare for the Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza. Year 7 enjoyed observing the steers on their arrival. Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.