School receives Steer donation
Lake Cargelligo Central School sent a big ‘thank you’ to Max Dench from Gilgandra for donating 2 Fleckvieh-Simmental Steers for the Stage 5 Agriculture class and the Show Team Students to prepare for the Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza. Year 7 enjoyed observing the steers on their arrival. Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
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