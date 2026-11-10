School Hosts Grandparents Day

By Hayley Egan

Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School held a Grandparent’s Day and Open Assembly on Friday 23rd October.

The Open Assembly began at 2pm, and was dedicated to all the much-loved Grandparents. This was followed by afternoon tea.

A wonderful time was had, with many Grandparents and Grandfriends visiting the school for the afternoon.

“It was a true joy to share learning, prayers and special thoughts with you and to spend unhurried time together. These occasions remind us that schools flourish when families and community walk alongside us.” a post on the schools Facebook page.

Image Credits: St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle Facebook page.