‘Marimbas on Tour’ visit LCCS

By Hayley Egan

Lake Cargelligo Central School were the first school on the Bedgerabong Public School ‘Marimbas on Tour’ list. The group visited LCCS on Wednesday 4th November.

The LCCS Year 7 students spent the day learning marimba songs from the students from Bedgerabong Public School.

The following day, a concert was held by the students to show off their new found skill.

Image Credits: Bedgerabong Public School – NSW DEC Facebook page.