CHS students qualify for Sydney Royal

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School students Lucas Newell and Kaylea Pengilley have earned opportunities to compete at the 2027 Sydney Royal Easter Show following strong performances at the Group 10 Central West NSW Shows Young Judges Finals.

Lucas achieved an outstanding result on his first appearance in the competition, winning the Poultry Judging final hosted by Eugowra Show Society.

The victory secured him a place in the Royal Agricultural Society (RAS) and AgShows NSW Poultry Young Judges State Final at the 2027 Sydney Royal Easter Show.

Fellow Condobolin High School student Kaylea also impressed at the Group 10 finals, finishing third in Fruit and Vegetable Young Judging to qualify for the Sydney competition.

Kaylea narrowly missed another qualification opportunity after finishing runner-up in the closely contested Merino Sheep Judging final, with only the winner progressing to the state final.

The Group 10 Central West NSW Shows finals brought together young competitors from across the region, with the Eugowra Show Society hosting the event. The results represent a significant achievement for both students and provide an opportunity to showcase their judging skills at one of the state’s premier agricultural events.

Lucas and Kaylea will now represent the district at the Sydney Royal Easter Show in 2027, gaining valuable experience and the chance to further develop their knowledge of agricultural judging.