Cooke visit celebrates West Wyalong nursing team and community connections

By Melissa Blewitt

Residents and staff at RFBI West Wyalong Masonic Village welcomed Member for Cootamundra Stephanie Cooke MP on Thursday, 5 November, for a visit recognising the village’s award-winning nursing team and the importance of community connections.

Ms Cooke presented the village’s Registered Nurse Team with a certificate acknowledging their achievement as Team of the Year at the 2026 RFBI Showcase Awards.

The award recognises the team’s teamwork, professionalism and commitment to providing quality care and support to residents.

The presentation was accompanied by a celebratory cake, giving staff and residents an opportunity to share in the team’s achievement.

Ms Cooke also delivered a collection of handmade bookmarks created by schoolchildren from surrounding communities, providing residents with a thoughtful reminder of their connection to younger generations.

Village General Manager Frances Morell said the visit provided an opportunity to recognise the nursing team’s contribution while bringing residents closer to the wider community.

She said the handmade bookmarks were a welcome gesture that helped residents feel remembered and connected to local families and schools.

Ms Morell said the village was particularly proud of its Registered Nurse Team and the dedication they demonstrated in their daily work.

The visit also included a tour of the village, with Ms Cooke joining residents for their weekly Happy Hour. She spent time visiting tables, chatting with residents and enjoying the social gathering.

For Ms Cooke, the occasion carried a personal connection, with both of her grandmothers having previously lived at RFBI West Wyalong Masonic Village before its refurbishment in 2014.

Her return provided an opportunity to revisit a place associated with her family and see the changes made to the village over the years.

Maintaining strong relationships with local communities remains an important part of life at RFBI, with visits from community representatives and contributions from local schools helping residents remain connected with the people and organisations around them.

RFBI, established in 1880, is a not-for-profit aged care provider operating 22 residential care villages and 20 retirement villages across NSW and the ACT, alongside a range of home care services.