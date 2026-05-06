School community come together for ANZAC Day

On the morning of Friday 24th April, the Tullibigeal Central School community came together to commemorate ANZAC Day.

“We were incredibly proud of our students, who showed genuine respect and maturity throughout the service. Through reflection, readings, and a minute of silence, they honoured the courage and sacrifice of those who have served. K/1/2 also created their own poppy artworks to display which are beautiful.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Lest we forget.

Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.