School celebrates NAIDOC Day
On Friday 26th June, Tottenham Central School celebrated NAIDOC Day by completing a variety of activities. The students made Johnny cakes, decorated boomerangs, learned some Wiradjuri language and played some Traditional Indigenous Games. “A big thank you goes out to Tracy, Matt, Sarah and Charli Goodwin for sharing their knowledge of local Aboriginal culture with us.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.
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