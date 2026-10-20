New owners take over Tottenham Hotel
By Melissa Blewitt
The Tottenham Hotel has welcomed new owners Rob and Maree, who have relocated from Maitland to take on the business and begin a new chapter in the town.
The couple, along with their dog Bear, have moved west after leaving their previous careers, with Rob having worked in the grain industry and Maree as a bus driver in public transport.
They said the move was prompted by a desire for a change of pace, a different lifestyle and a new adventure.
Since arriving in Tottenham, the couple have begun meeting locals and said they had received a warm welcome from the community.
Rob and Maree said they were looking forward to becoming part of the Tottenham community and getting to know more local residents as they settle into their new roles at the hotel.
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