Jan recognised for 41 years of service at Tullamore MPS
By Melissa Blewitt
After 41 years of dedicated service to Tullamore Multi-Purpose Service (MPS), Jan Ryan is set to embrace retirement.
Jan has spent more than four decades working in administration at the facility, providing support to staff, patients and the wider Tullamore community.
Throughout her career, she has become a respected and trusted member of the team, known for her reliability, dedication and willingness to assist others.
Her longstanding commitment to the facility has earned her the appreciation of colleagues and community members alike.
Western NSW Local Health District has acknowledged Jan’s significant contribution to Tullamore MPS, thanking her for her many years of service and the support she has provided.
Staff and the community wish Jan happiness, good health and all the best as she prepares for the next chapter of her life.
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