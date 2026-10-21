Community Come Together to Create Art
By Hayley Egan
Local children and their families attended the Ungarie Community Church Arts and Craft Day on Thursday 8th October.
The community were invited to come along with their own supplies, or they could use the ones provided at the gathering and make something creative.
Those in attendance had a great couple of hours creating, chatting and sharing their experiences.
“A special thank you to Lea, Tracey and Marion for donating so many supplies! As you can see they were well used and enjoyed by all” read a post by Sarah Hale on the Ungarie Community Church Facebook group.
Latest News
Burcher Golf and Sports Club celebrates a great 2026 season
By Melissa Blewitt The Burcher Golf and Sports Club has [...]
Decision delayed on Lake Cargelligo subdivision
By Melissa Blewitt A decision on a proposed two-lot subdivision [...]
Community Come Together to Create Art
By Hayley Egan Local children and their families attended the [...]
Jan recognised for 41 years of service at Tullamore MPS
By Melissa Blewitt After 41 years of dedicated service to [...]
Year 12 Students graduate Western Access Program
By Hayley Egan On Friday 18th September, the Western Access [...]
New owners take over Tottenham Hotel
By Melissa Blewitt The Tottenham Hotel has welcomed new owners [...]