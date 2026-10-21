Community Come Together to Create Art

By Hayley Egan

Local children and their families attended the Ungarie Community Church Arts and Craft Day on Thursday 8th October.

The community were invited to come along with their own supplies, or they could use the ones provided at the gathering and make something creative.

Those in attendance had a great couple of hours creating, chatting and sharing their experiences.

“A special thank you to Lea, Tracey and Marion for donating so many supplies! As you can see they were well used and enjoyed by all” read a post by Sarah Hale on the Ungarie Community Church Facebook group.