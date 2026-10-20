Lake Cargelligo among NSW’s most affordable property markets

By Melissa Blewitt

Lake Cargelligo has been identified as one of the more affordable property markets in NSW, with a median house price of $180,000, according to September 2026 data from realestate.com.au

The figures place Lake Cargelligo among just 53 NSW locations recorded with median house or unit prices of $350,000 or less in the national Market Trends data.

There were 11 house sales recorded in Lake Cargelligo over the 12 months covered by the data.

The town was followed in the list by other local regional communities, with Ungarie recording a median house price of $159,950 from 16 sales and Trundle recording a median of $226,000 from 16 sales.

The figures form part of a national snapshot showing that affordable property remains available in some regional and remote communities despite substantially higher prices in Australia’s capital cities.

Across Australia, 222 suburbs were identified with median house or unit prices of $350,000 or less.

NSW accounted for 53 of those markets, with regional and remote communities making up the majority of the state’s most affordable locations.

The broader figures show the significant variation in property prices across regional NSW.

Boggabilla in northern NSW recorded Australia’s lowest median house price at $50,000, based on 11 sales, followed by Seelands units at $65,000 and Gulargambone houses at $66,000.

Walgett recorded a median of $132,000 from 17 sales, while Binnaway was at $169,000 from 12 sales. Nyngan recorded a median house price of $225,000 from 38 sales, Peak Hill was $285,000 from 17 sales and Cobar was $310,000 from 93 sales.

The data also highlights the relatively small number of transactions behind some of the lowest medians. This means the median can be influenced by the type and number of properties sold during the period and does not represent the price of every house in the town.

The realestate.com.au figures also show that some of the cheapest NSW markets recorded high gross rental yields. Walgett was listed at 16.5 per cent and Collarenebri at 16.1 per cent.

Despite the availability of relatively low-cost housing in regional communities, property analysts have cautioned that low purchase prices and high rental yields need to be considered alongside factors such as local employment, population, infrastructure, rental demand and the number of potential buyers when a property is eventually sold.

For Lake Cargelligo, Ungarie and Trundle, the September figures place all three communities firmly within the lower-priced end of the NSW residential property market.