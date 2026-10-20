Year 12 Students graduate Western Access Program

By Hayley Egan

On Friday 18th September, the Western Access Program Graduation Ceremony was held for the graduating class of 2026.

Students were presented with their 2026 Course Awards and recognised for their achievements, dedication and hard work during their schooling.

The Trundle Central School Year 12 students that graduated this year were Joshua Clayton, Lucy Hartig, Haley Lowe, Jessica Morgan, Emma Rippon and Mackenzie Smith.

The Trundle graduates were very successful during the ceremony with multiple students accepting more than one award.

In Ancient History, Joshua Clayton was presented the Excellence Award.

Mackenzie Smith was awarded the Excellence Award in Biology, while Lucy Hartig accepted the Achievement Award.

In Construction, the Excellence Award went to Jessica Morgan.

Lucy Hartig was presented with the Excellence Award for English Standard, while Mackenzie Smith was given the Achievement Award.

Joshua Clayton was awarded the Excellence Award in English Studies.

In Health and Movement, Jessica Morgan was presented the Excellence Award.

Lucy Hartig was presented with the Excellence Award in Hospitality. Joshua Clayton accepted the Achievement Award.

Lucy Hartig was awarded with the Achievement Award in Mathematics Standard 2.

In Primary Industries, Jessica Morgan was presented with the Excellence Award, while Emma Rippon accepted the Achievement Award.

The Excellence Award in Visual Arts went to Lucy Hartig, while the Achievement Award went to Mackenzie Smith.

Jessica Morgan was presented with the Excellence Award for VET Student of the Year.

“A huge congratulations to all students on receiving their awards. Your commitment, perseverance and accomplishments are something to be very proud of. We wish all of our Year 12 students every success as they take their next steps beyond the Western Access Program.” read a post on the Western Access Program Facebook page.