Decision delayed on Lake Cargelligo subdivision

By Melissa Blewitt

A decision on a proposed two-lot subdivision in Lake Cargelligo has been delayed, with flooding concerns at the site forming a key issue in Council’s assessment.

Lachlan Shire Council unanimously deferred the development application for 26 Holt Street, Lake Cargelligo.

The application, lodged in December 2021, seeks to create two Torrens title residential lots of about 1,012 square metres each.

Council’s assessment report recommended the application be refused, citing concerns about flooding from an adjoining drainage channel.

The report stated there was insufficient information to demonstrate that the proposed new residential lot would have a suitable flood-free area and could be safely developed for residential purposes.

Council had requested additional information about the flooding issue on several occasions since the application was lodged, including in February and August 2022 and again in November 2022.

The assessment also raised concerns about providing a flood-free building envelope and safe access to the public road network during a one per cent Annual Exceedance Probability flood event.

The application was deferred rather than determined at Council’s September 23 meeting.

Council will reconsider the matter at at a future meeting.