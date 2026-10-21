Burcher Golf and Sports Club celebrates a great 2026 season

By Melissa Blewitt

The Burcher Golf and Sports Club has wrapped up what members have described as a record-breaking 2026 season, marking a strong turnaround for the club following a period of reduced activity since COVID-19.

The club celebrated the end of the season with its annual committee dinner, recognising the work of the committee, volunteers, members, sponsors and supporters throughout the year.

Club members said 2026 had delivered the strongest season in more than 20 years, with improvements to the course, a return of members and investment in new equipment helping to revitalise the club.

The club also recorded its highest-ever numbers for its annual open, hosted three tournaments during the season and continued its support of the local community through charitable donations.

The committee was thanked for its efforts in rebuilding the club and creating a more active country sporting venue at the dinner. Volunteers, sponsors and members were also recognised for their contribution throughout the season, while players were praised for taking on the challenging conditions of the Burcher course.

The club will now turn its attention to the 2027 season.