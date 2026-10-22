Successful Dave Morrison 4BBB Medley

By Hayley Egan

The 2026 Dave Morrison 4BBB Medley Championship was held on Saturday 10th October at the Trundle Golf Club.
Men, Women and Juniors were all welcome too compete in the event.
First place went to Jo and Riley Randall, while Les and Jaxon Whiley placed second.

Last Updated: 21/10/2026By

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