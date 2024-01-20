School Captains For 2024
On Monday 11th December, Tottenham Central School announced their school captains for 2024. The students selected were Maddi Loftus, Shauna Pollard, Max Fishpool and Charlotte Levick. ” We wish Maddi, Shauna, Max and Charlotte all the best as you embark on this important role. Here’s to a fantastic year ahead filled with success and memorable achievements!” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central Schools Facebook page.
