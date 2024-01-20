BACK: Maddi Loftus and Shauna Pollard. FRONT: Charlotte Levick and Max Fishpool.

School Captains For 2024

On Monday 11th December, Tottenham Central School announced their school captains for 2024. The students selected were Maddi Loftus, Shauna Pollard, Max Fishpool and Charlotte Levick. ” We wish Maddi, Shauna, Max and Charlotte all the best as you embark on this important role. Here’s to a fantastic year ahead filled with success and memorable achievements!” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central Schools Facebook page.

Last Updated: 21/01/2024By

Latest News

We recommend