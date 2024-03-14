Save the date for the Annual Tullibigeal Race Day
Media Release
We hope to see you all on Saturday 23rd March 2024 at the Tullibigeal Picnic Race Day.
As the Tulli Race Day approaches the committee are in full swing planning and organising what is sure to be another fantastic and fun filled Race Day. Obviously, the horse races are our biggest draw card.
This year will not disappoint as we prepare for a strong line up of trainers, jockeys and horses. With over $27,000 in prize money to be won it is certain that the best of the best will head out to Tullibigeal for our own little Randwick Races in the West.
Thank you to our major sponsors; Dunk Insurance, Frampton Flat Feedlot, O’Connors, Caringbah Pty Ltd, Deano’s Diggers, Tyack Racing, Ron Tyack, Elders Lake Cargelligo, Lachlan Agencies, PinnacleHPC, Richard Worner Transport, Riverina Livestock Agents and Wimmera Stock & Grain. It is thanks to the support of these businesses that our race meet is such a successful and popular event on the NSW racing calendar.
Gates open at 12 noon, final drinks at 7.30pm.
Please visit www.123TIX.com.au to purchase tickets. Entry $20 & under 16 Free. Join us for a family fun day celebrating Country Racing at its best.
For further information please contact:
President: Craig Tyack 0428 729 167
Secretary: Dannielle Wilson 0477 861 252
