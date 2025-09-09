SAMMS – dual purpose sheep

Editorial

Erindale Farming, renowned for its high-quality South African Meat Merinos (SAMM), proudly invites you to their annual on-farm auction. This event offers a unique opportunity to acquire superior genetics directly from our 4th generation family farm.

Established in 2009 with RAMCO & LINDON SAMM genetics, the Erindale Stud has grown significantly. These additions have greatly enhanced the depth, muscle, and micron quality of our flock, demonstrating the remarkable success of their rigorous and carefully planned genetic program..Erindale Farming have run SAMM ram’s over 1600 commercial ewe’s for 13 years now and cannot fault them. SAMM ewes are very good mothers and have no problems feeding twins and each year they get some triplets that do well. The commercial SAMM ewes have had 123% lambing. They give the ability to sell off from suckers. Erindale have found the SAMM’s to be tough, hardy sheep for the Western area. They do well on little feed and like a bit of roughage. Not only do they give a great fat lamb but also give white merino wool ranging from 20 to 22 micron. They are really a true dual purpose meat and wool sheep.

achievements for Erindale SAMM include;

• Most successful exhibitions at Bendigo Sheep & Wool show – 2013,2014.

• 2015, Champion Bare shorn ram & champion wool SAMM

• 2023.Champion Ram

• 1st in Elders Paddock to plate in 2018- gold Hook section.

The 13th Erindale Ram sale is on the 26th of September, on farm at 300 Begargo Road, Lake Cargelligo. They have 65 flock and Stud Rams on offer.Viewing from 11am, Auction at 1pm. Rams born May/June 2024.

The stud is Brucellosis accredited – OB11/14 -Stud number 129For more information contact: Tony 02429 981 484 or Neil 0428 729 232 or Selling Agent David Hargrave 0428 981 066